Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.74. 189,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

