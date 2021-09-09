Notis McConarty Edward Has $6.82 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.64. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,756. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

