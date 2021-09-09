Notis McConarty Edward Sells 227 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,868. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

