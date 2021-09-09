Notis McConarty Edward Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,701. The company has a market cap of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

