Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,760 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $80,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. 47,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

