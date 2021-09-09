Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,699. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

