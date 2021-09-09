Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Announces Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NUVL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

