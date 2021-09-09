Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.22

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 277812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.