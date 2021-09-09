O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.89. 183,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

