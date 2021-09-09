O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $44.41 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,319 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $44,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 239,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,560. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

