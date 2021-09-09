O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 37,237 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,237 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for 1.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Celanese worth $87,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.76. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.30 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

