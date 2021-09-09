Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of -40.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,586,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 994,230 shares of company stock valued at $55,661,017. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

