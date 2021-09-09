Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE OCN opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.82.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
