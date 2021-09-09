Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE OCN opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

