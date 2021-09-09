Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

