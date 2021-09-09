Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Financial Survey

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Addex Therapeutics and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20

Addex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.40%. Omeros has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.44%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Omeros.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -325.02% -76.18% -58.27% Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Omeros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 18.43 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -3.03 Omeros $73.81 million 13.10 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.41

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omeros beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.