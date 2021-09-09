Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Price Up 20.2%

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK)’s share price shot up 20.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 97,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 152,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

