ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

