Onooks (OOKS) One Day Volume Hits $159,062.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $159,062.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

