Ontology (ONT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $225.07 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $860.28 million and $225.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00087144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00419982 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

