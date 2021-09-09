Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 106,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.