Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 186,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

