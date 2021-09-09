Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.
OOMA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 186,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
