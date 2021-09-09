Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Open Lending reported sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

LPRO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 886,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 205.70 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

