OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 242,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,471,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

