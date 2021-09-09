OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 242,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,471,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
