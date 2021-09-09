OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post sales of $47.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 339,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,195. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a P/E ratio of 154.71 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

