Orchid Market Cap Tops $264.67 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $264.67 million and approximately $61.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044193 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.