Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $360.47 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $360.47 million and approximately $64.12 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.