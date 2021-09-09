Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $27.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

ORRF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 17,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

