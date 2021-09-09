OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Glenn Grindstaff Sells 355 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,714. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.