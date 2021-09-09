Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 201.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $6,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

