Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $187.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 254,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,582. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

