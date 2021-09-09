Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.71. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,493 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.