Page Arthur B Acquires 180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $210,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $352,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 120,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

