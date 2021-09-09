Page Arthur B Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Honeywell International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 15,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Honeywell International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.07. 8,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

