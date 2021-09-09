PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,796. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

