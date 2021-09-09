Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $177,832,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,982. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

