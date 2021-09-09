Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 6,870 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $465.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.39 and a 200 day moving average of $369.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.