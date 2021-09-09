Papp L Roy & Associates Has $695,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

CARR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

