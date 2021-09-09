Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 6,764 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 2,431,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

