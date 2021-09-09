Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 810 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FDS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.36. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,440. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

