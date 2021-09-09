Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTM. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tata Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

TTM stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.