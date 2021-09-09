Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

