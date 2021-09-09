Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

KEYS opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.74. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

