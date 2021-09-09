Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,621 shares of company stock worth $17,161,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.