Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.