Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 29,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

