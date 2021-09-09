Payfare’s (PAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Payfare (TSE:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE PAY opened at C$11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70. Payfare has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$502.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

