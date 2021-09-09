PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $286.86 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

