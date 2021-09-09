PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00130070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,123,882 coins and its circulating supply is 61,346,413 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.