PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.74

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.74 and last traded at $190.26, with a volume of 8660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.