Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €186.00 ($218.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €183.56 and its 200-day moving average is €174.82. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

